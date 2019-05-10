City prosecutor receives Burton DWI case file

Ken Burton

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia municipal prosecutor has received the case file on former police chief Ken Burton’s DWI arrest from the police department, the prosecutor’s office said Friday.

The file was on prosecutor Robert Rinck’s desk Friday morning, according to his office.

Police arrested Burton on May 2 on suspicion of DWI near Broadway and McBaine Avenue in central Columbia. He was released on a municipal summons.

Few details about Burton’s case have emerged. ABC 17 News received an incident report from the arrest via a records request this week. However, the report includes little information other than the date, time and place of the stop and a cataloging of evidence including a breath test report and police body and dashboard camera footage.

Ken Burton DWI incident report

Burton resigned in December after being placed on leave that month amid questions about his job performance. The resignation followed media reports about Burton's behavior, including an ABC 17 News report about his Twitter use.

It isn’t clear when Rinck’s review of the case will be complete.