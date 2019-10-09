SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Cole County authorities recover 20 guns after burglaries

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Cole County authorities recovered 20 guns and took two people into custody after two burglaries that happened last  month. 

The first happened on Sept. 27 in the 1100 block of West Lohman Road between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The second happened on Sept. 30 in the 800 block of Route E between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Cole County Sheriff's Office.

No one was home during the burglaries, but in both instances, a door was forced open, and multiple weapons were taken. Other items such as electronics and jewelry were also taken, the release said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.

