Cole County Sheriff: Following several leads after weapons stolen in home break-ins

Weapons stolen in Cole County breakins

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - The Cole County Sheriff's Office is following several leads connected to two burglaries in which weapons and other items were stolen.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said he believes the burglaries on Friday and Monday are connected.

The first happened on Friday in the 1100 block of West Lohman Road between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The second happened on Monday in the 800 block of Route E between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"The doors were forced open and it was during the day," he said. "That means there's probably somebody watching,"

Wheeler recommends joining a neighborhood watch group and said a county-wide neighborhood watch program exists. He said to contact the sheriff's department if you're interested in joining.

No one was home during the burglaries, but in both instances, a door was forced open, and multiple weapons were taken. Other items such as electronics and jewelry were also taken, the release said.

Wheeler said the department is working closely with surrounding law enforcement agencies.

"Law enforcement is a team sport and is something we all work together on," he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Jefferson City Crimestoppers at 573-659-8477.