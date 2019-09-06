Columbia City Council releases statement on colleague's criminal charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Five members of the Columbia City Council released a statement Friday about a criminal charge filed against Councilman Ian Thomas alleging he misused his office.

"As members of the Columbia City Council, we expect open, honest and transparent government," the council members said in a statement. "We commend city staff for having the courage to report their concerns about this breach of public trust.

"There is no rationale that would ever make it acceptable for an elected official to request any payment in exchange for a favorable vote. These allegations, and resulting charges, taint the integrity of our democracy and undermine public confidence."

All members of the council except Thomas and Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp attached their names to the emailed statement. Trapp is mentioned in the probable cause statement filed in Thomas' case as being part of the negotiations to get a developer to pay money to a not-for-profit affordable housing organization.

Thomas is charged with trying to strike a deal with a developer in November in exchange for his support for a subdivision project. Thomas wanted the developer to give about $40,000 to the Columbia Community Land Trust, which builds affordable homes for low-income people.

The project never came before the council for a vote.

Thomas reported himself to the Missouri Ethics Commission after City Attorney Nancy Thompson told him his actions might be illegal. He also disclosed the matter publicly and apologized to his constituents.

Thomas in a statement Thursday said he will plead not guilty. His lawyer, Chris Slusher, in a statement said Thomas "did not commit a crime."

