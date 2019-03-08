A large police presence is at Seventh and Walnut streets in downtown Columbia after a person attacks multiple people with a baseball bat on Friday, March 8, 2019.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One person was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he allegedly struck two people with a baseball bat including a city employee who was left with serious injuries.

Police responded to the area of Garth Avenue and Lynn Street after 1 p.m. to reports of a woman being struck with a baseball bat, said Lt. Lance Bolinger with the Columbia Police Department. When they arrived, the suspect had moved to Wabash Bus Station where he hit a city employee in the head with the baseball bat, Bolinger said.

The suspect then went to the courthouse where he targeted a third person, according to a police department news release. The victim ran in the courthouse and a court marshal was able to take the assailant into custody at Ash and Seventh streets.

The attacks appeared to be random, Bolinger said. The woman attacked on Garth had minor injuries and the man attacked at Wabash had serious injuries and was hospitalized.