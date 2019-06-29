Columbia homicide suspects charged with second-degree murder

Three men charged in Tupelo Place homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Three people were charged on Friday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Columbia.

According to court documents, when police arrived at the residence at 1509 Tupelo Place around 8:30 p.m. in response to a verbal disturbance with a gun, they found 40-year-old David Lee Morgan of Columbia with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers were told Derrick Petty, 30, shot and killed Morgan after a fight with Morgan and another victim, according to court documents filed Friday.

The other victim had serious injuries to his face and had broken teeth, court documents said. The victim said Cortez Brimmage, 28, and Dontrez Jones, 32, assaulted him, but he was knocked unconscious and did not see the murder take place.

Brimmage told police he saw Petty shoot and kill Morgan after the fight.

Petty was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Jones was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Brimmage was also charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault.