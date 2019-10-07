Columbia man accused of dealing meth

Timothy Hyde is arrested and charged on Friday, Oct. 4, after he was accused of selling meth in Columbia.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Columbia man was arrested and charged on Friday after he was accused of being a "significant" methamphetamine dealer in the area.

In August and September, the Columbia Police Department interviewed multiple people who said Timothy M. Hyde was a significant drug dealer in Columbia.

Two concerned citizens told police that Hyde had a storage locker where he kept some of the drugs, according to court documents.

In September, a couple of other concerned citizens told police that they had traveled with Hyde to his source for the drugs in Kansas City and said that Hyde was getting 2 to 3 pounds of meth on each trip, documents said.

Police were able to track Hyde's phone and found that on Sept. 23, Hyde allegedly traveled to Kansas City and stayed there four a couple of hours. Police found that Hyde traveled to a few different places on Friday and did not stay at any one place for a long time, court documents said.

Police pulled Hyde over on Friday when he was back in Columbia and found more than a half pound of meth inside the car, court documents said. Police also said they found marijuana, two handguns, one shotgun, multiple empty baggies and other drug items.

Police were also able to search Hyde's storage locker and found another 49 grams of meth and 4.5 grams of marijuana.

Hyde told police he had been selling meth and that he had been buying about a quarter pound of meth every other day for at least five months, court documents said.

Hyde was charged with second-degree trafficking drugs, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Hyde is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.