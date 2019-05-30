SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia man accused of having 3 pounds of weed delivered to home

Other marijuana, THC items found

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:29 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:30 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man was booked into the Boone County Jail on Wednesday after police said they found more than 3 pounds of marijuana and 4 pounds of other marijuana and THC items being delivered to his home.

Officers were alerted to a suspicious package addressed to Mark A. Hurns at The Den apartments on May 21, said Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts. A K-9 unit was called to the property and alerted officers to the drugs.

CPD officers searched the apartment and found 3 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of edible marijuana items and about 1.5 pounds of other items containing THC, Pitts said. 

Hurns was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance. Hurns was booked into the Boone County Jail on a $6,500 bond and bonded out of jail. 

