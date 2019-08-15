Columbia man accused of sexual misconduct with MU student

Jeffrey R. Wheeland , 35, of Columbia, is arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2019, after he allegedly showed his genitals to an MU student.

Jeffrey R. Wheeland , 35, of Columbia, is arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2019, after he allegedly showed his genitals to an MU student.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man was arrested and charged on Wednesday after he allegedly showed his genitals to a University of Missouri student.

University of Missouri Police Department officers responded to the corner of Tiger Avenue and Kentucky Boulevard for a call to check on someone at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, said MUPD spokeswoman Sara Diedrich. The incident happened on private property.

When police arrived, they found Jeffrey R. Wheeland, 35, who then allegedly unbuttoned his shorts and exposed his genitals, according to court documents.

Wheeland was then taken into custody and kicked an officer while in a holding room at MUPD.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Wheeland was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct, fourth-degree assault, second-degree trespassing and obstructing government operations.

He is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $1500 bond.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show the day Wheeland was arrested.