Columbia man accused of stealing gun from Boone County Sheriff's patrol vehicle

Jametrius Commander, 29, Columbia -- Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man accused of stealing a gun from inside a Boone County sheriff's patrol vehicle could appear in court next month.

Jametrius X. Commander, 20, of Columbia, was arrested by deputies around 2:35 p.m. Thursday at a home off East Forest Avenue.

According to court documents, Commander stole an AR-15 rifle from the patrol vehicle on June 10.

Commander is also accused of stealing a handgun that was reported stolen by the Columbia Police Department on June 10.

Deputies said nearly 4 ounces of marijuana and items used to sell drugs in the home.

Prosecutors have charged Commander with felony delivery of a controlled substance, two felony counts of stealing a firearm and two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

A court hearing is scheduled for Commander on July 9 at 1:30 p.m.