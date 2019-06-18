SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Columbia man accused of stealing gun from Boone County Sheriff's patrol vehicle

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 07:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 07:44 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man accused of stealing a gun from inside a Boone County sheriff's patrol vehicle could appear in court next month. 

Jametrius X. Commander, 20, of Columbia, was arrested by deputies around 2:35 p.m. Thursday at a home off East Forest Avenue. 

According to court documents, Commander stole an AR-15 rifle from the patrol vehicle on June 10. 

Commander is also accused of stealing a handgun that was reported stolen by the Columbia Police Department on June 10.  

Deputies said nearly 4 ounces of marijuana and items used to sell drugs in the home. 

Prosecutors have charged Commander with felony delivery of a controlled substance, two felony counts of stealing a firearm and two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. 

A court hearing is scheduled for Commander on July 9 at 1:30 p.m. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday June 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Monday June 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos