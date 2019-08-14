Columbia man arrested after fleeing officers, hitting playground equipment

Police identify pursuit suspect

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 8:10 p.m.: The Columbia Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the foot pursuit on Old 63 on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said an officer noticed a vehicle without a front license plate. The officer got behind the vehicle with the intention of initiating a traffic stop, police said. The vehicle fled the area while the officer tried to make the stop, but police said the officer did not initiate a vehicle pursuit.

The spokesperson said the driver, later identified as Lamont Boone, got out of the vehicle and ran from Lakewood Apartments after apparently striking playground equipment. No person was hit and no injuries were reported, police said.

Lamonte W. Boone, 26, of Columbia, is arrested Tuesday, Aug. 14 after running from police. [Source: Boone County Sheriff's Office]

Police said officers chased after Boone on foot, later taking him into custody.

Boone complained of pain and fainting and was taken to the hospital, where he was later cleared as having no injuries, police said.

Boone was arrested on suspicion of having a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and driving a vehicle without a driver's license.

ORIGINAL: One person was driven away in an ambulance in connection to a police incident in the area of the Columbia Country Club.

A Columbia Fire Department division chief said one person was loaded into an ambulance after a "police matter." An ABC 17 News photographer and reporter had earlier seen police speeding past Stephens Lake Park on Old 63 and later searching on foot along Old 63.

Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said an officer was involved in a foot chase in that area at about 2:30 p.m., but no other details were available.