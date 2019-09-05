SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia man arrested after report of armed robbery

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested a man Wednesday night on allegations that he robbed someone at gunpoint outside a McDonald's restaurant.

Officers arrested Morrell Hickem, 19, of Columbia on suspicion of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and child endangerment after police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday to the McDonald's on Business Loop 70, Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said. Police say the victim reported being robbed by Hickem at gunpoint during a rendezvous arranged to purchase a television.

The victim described Hickem's vehicle and officers pulled Hickem over and arrested him, Pitts said. 

Hickem was being held Thursday in the Boone County Jail without bond. Information about his case was not available in online court records.

