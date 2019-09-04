Columbia man arrested after report of attempted robbery

Tyrone Seals

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police arrested a Columbia man Tuesday night after a robbery attempt was reported at an east-central Columbia convenience store.

Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said officers were sent to the Speedy Mart at 1205 Old 63 N. at about 10 p.m. for a robbery. Employees told police a man handed them a note saying "This is a robbery, give me the cash ASAP," Pitts said.

Officers recognized the suspect, Tyrone Seals, 47, from surveillance video and found him at Fastlane at 2116 Paris Road "a short time later," Pitts said. Seals went into that store and gave them the same robbery note, Pitts said.

Pitts said Seals had a bag of chips he admitted to taking from the Fastlane store. Police arrested him on suspicion of harassment and stealing. Prosecutors charged him with two counts of felony stealing.

Charges had not been filed Wednesday morning, according to online court records.