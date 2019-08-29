Columbia man arrested and charged for November shooting

Knowledge Wilson is arrested and charged on Aug. 28, 2019, for a shooting that happened in Columbia in November 2018.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened on Nov. 11 on Ballenger Lane.

Two men were shot in the 2100 block of Ballenger Lane, and both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated after the shooting. Officers did not have suspect information at the time of the shooting but did find 9 mm shell casings.

On Nov. 21, Knowledge Wilson was pulled over, and police found three guns in the car, one of which was a 9 mm Smith and Wesson M&P shield, court documents said. Police conducted a test fire of the gun to retrieve a shell casing which was then sent off to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The lab was able to determine that the casing from Wilson's gun was the same casing that was fired at Ballenger lane on Nov. 11, court documents said.

Police then searched through Wilson's Facebook page and messages and found that Wilson sent a photo of the gun to another person four days before the shooting, according to court documents. Then, police found another conversation that occurred 20 minutes after the shooting where Wilson admitted to shooting someone on Ballenger, court documents said.

Wilson was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

Wilson was a teenager at the time of the shooting.

Wilson was also arrested in March after he was accused of robbing a man of his firearm and threatening him with it.

The victim told investigators he had agreed to buy a handgun accessory from Wilson and met Wilson near his Bethany Drive residence on Feb. 12, according to the release. The man said Wilson threatened him at gunpoint and stole his gun during the meeting.