Columbia man charged with 2018 shooting

Sylvester Williams charged with 2018 shooting

Columbia, Mo. - A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after police say he's linked to a 2018 shooting.

Sylvester Williams, 23, was arrested Tuesday after the car he was a passenger in was pulled over. Columbia Police allege Williams consented to a search. Police apparently recovered multiple bags of marijuana, pills and a rifle.

Williams was arrested on two charges and an active warrant from a 2018 western Columbia shooting. According to CPD documents, Williams was involved in a shooting between two cars near Pickford Place Oct. 5, 2018. He was arrested the following on an unrelated charge and later posted bail Oct. 6, 2018.

Court records show Williams was linked to the scene of the western Columbia shooting from cellphone records. Williams now faces multiple charges for the alleged shooting and the drug charges. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.