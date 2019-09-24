SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia man charged with murder in teen death

Court documents: Death result of drive-by shooting

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 02:15 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:04 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man was charged with second-degree murder Monday in connection with a Sept. 14 homicide near Park Avenue and Fifth Street.

Michael Leon Anderson, 28, allegedly shot and killed  E'quan Spain, 19, while sitting in a Dodge vehicle, according to court documents filed Monday. Police arrested Anderson Friday.

Spain was sitting in the back seat behind the driver's side, and Anderson was sitting in the back seat of the car behind the passenger's side. Another person was driving the car, court documents said, but has not been charged. The three men were allegedly shooting at a white Jaguar vehicle during the incident, and while Anderson was shooting, Spain was struck by a bullet from Anderson's gun.

Spain was rushed to the hospital in the Dodge, and Spain died from the injuries.

Anderson was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action on Monday. He's being held in the Boone County Jail on no bond. 

