SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Columbia man charged with trying to entice teen girl on Facebook

The man allegedly sent her lewd messages

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 12:51 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 12:51 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man was in the Boone County Jail on Monday on allegations that he tried to get a 14-year-old girl to send him lewd photos on Facebook.

Centralia police arrested Curtis J. McCuistion, 24, after he tried to convince the girl on Aug. 9 to send him the photo, according to a probable cause statement. Police said the girl had messaged McCuistion on Aug. 8 telling him she was 14 years old. The probable cause statement said McCuistion also sent the girl sexually explicit messages and sent her a lewd picture of himself.

McCuistion is charged with attempted child enticement and two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child younger than 15. He was being held on $50,000 bond and his initial arraignment was set for Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday August 27 Evening Weather Video

    Monday August 27 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos