Columbia man charged with trying to entice teen girl on Facebook

Curtis McCuistion

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man was in the Boone County Jail on Monday on allegations that he tried to get a 14-year-old girl to send him lewd photos on Facebook.

Centralia police arrested Curtis J. McCuistion, 24, after he tried to convince the girl on Aug. 9 to send him the photo, according to a probable cause statement. Police said the girl had messaged McCuistion on Aug. 8 telling him she was 14 years old. The probable cause statement said McCuistion also sent the girl sexually explicit messages and sent her a lewd picture of himself.

McCuistion is charged with attempted child enticement and two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child younger than 15. He was being held on $50,000 bond and his initial arraignment was set for Monday afternoon.