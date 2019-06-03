SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia man convicted of illegally having gun receives federal prison sentence

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 12:59 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:59 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Columbia man convicted of illegally having a gun was sentenced Monday by a federal judge. 

Justin C. Ewing, 30, was given four years and eights months in prison at a hearing in Jefferson City. 

Ewing pleaded guilty in February to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said a stolen loaded .40-caliber handgun was found in the vehicle Ewing was a passenger in. 

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone convicted of a felony to have a firearm or ammunition. 

According to police, officers tried to stop a car driven by Jeremy W. Gerlach, 36, of Harrisburg, in December 2017. 

Both men were arrested near the Days Inn Motel on I-70 Drive Southwest after their vehicle crashed into an electrical pole. 

Police said a .45-caliber handgun, a glass pipe, a scale with methamphetamine residue on it and three pipes used to smoke methamphetamine were also found in the men's car. 

Gerlach pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A judge sentenced Gerlach to four years and nine months in federal prison without parole in April. 

