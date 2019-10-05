Columbia man faces federal charges in child pornography investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man faces federal charges in connection with a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation into child pornography.

Nathaniel Irvin faces a federal charge of possessing child pornography in the case.

Nathaniel Irvin faces a federal charge in a Missouri State Highway Patrol child pornography investigation.

Nathaniel Irvin faces a federal charge in a Missouri State Highway Patrol child pornography investigation.

Court documents show MSHP investigators started investigating back in February after downloading child pornography from an internet site. Troopers say they tracked the IP address linked to the video to an address on Northampton Drive in Columbia.

Investigators say they found child porn files on Irvin's computer. MSHP alleges a further look into the device showed hundreds of similar files.

Irvin is serving two years of unsupervised probation after being convicted of driving while intoxicated back in 2017. Irvin could face up to 20 years in prison and have to pay a $250,000 fine, if convicted in the federal case.

In 2014, Irvin ran against Rep. Vicky Hartzler for the 4th Congressional District seat.