Crime

Columbia man given 10 years for meth trafficking

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 02:38 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:40 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to 10 years in federal prison without parole Thursday.

Travis J. Hall, 39, pleaded guilty in June to methamphetamine possession with intent to sell. Federal prosecutors say Hall was arrested April 17 in the parking lot of the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel with 467 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for Missouri's Western District.

Law enforcement searched Hall's hotel room and found 16 grams of meth, prescription pills and more drug paraphernalia, the release said. The U.S. attorney's office says Hall admitted to selling meth since his release from prison in August 2018 and that he had purchased a pound a week for $5,000 each time in Kansas City, selling the product in the Columbia area.

Hall has nine prior drug possession convictions, among other felony convictions, and was on probation when he was arrested.

