Columbia man pleads guilty in shooting case

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree robbery on Monday in connection with a 2017 shooting in Columbia that left a 15-year old with life-threatening injuries.

Johnny Hurd and another minor were at the victim's house at Parks Edge Place to ask for marijuana, according to court documents. Documents said they had knowledge that the victim sold marijuana. The 15-year old victim told police that after giving them the drugs, Hurd shot him in the chest.

Hurd was sentenced to seven years for second-degree assault and 10 years for second-degree robbery. Those sentences will be served concurrently.

Hurd also plead guilty to stealing and was sentenced to two years.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story misstated where the shooting happened.