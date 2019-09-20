SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Columbia police identify man killed in shooting

Circumstances of shooting not released

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 12:02 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:22 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police have identified a man killed Wednesday in a shooting at an apartment but did not release details about how the shooting happened.

The Columbia Police Department in a news release Thursday said the shooting at about 4:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of James Dale Road killed Kejuane Marshae Johnson, 23, of Columbia. Johnson was not a resident of the apartment where he died, police said.

 

CPD has not released any details about how the shooting happened but did say police found Johnson dead from multiple gunshot wounds after being sent to a call of a burglary with a weapon. CPD Sgt. Robert Fox said at the scene Wednesday that officers found two handguns in the apartment.

Police have made no arrests and the investigation continues, according to the release.

Video: Interview with Sgt. Robert Fox

 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Showers possible with football tonight

    Showers possible with football tonight

Recommended Stories

Top Videos