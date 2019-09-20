Columbia police identify man killed in shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police have identified a man killed Wednesday in a shooting at an apartment but did not release details about how the shooting happened.

The Columbia Police Department in a news release Thursday said the shooting at about 4:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of James Dale Road killed Kejuane Marshae Johnson, 23, of Columbia. Johnson was not a resident of the apartment where he died, police said.

CPD has not released any details about how the shooting happened but did say police found Johnson dead from multiple gunshot wounds after being sent to a call of a burglary with a weapon. CPD Sgt. Robert Fox said at the scene Wednesday that officers found two handguns in the apartment.

Police have made no arrests and the investigation continues, according to the release.

Video: Interview with Sgt. Robert Fox