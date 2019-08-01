Columbia police investigate early morning robbery

Police respond to a possible robbery on West Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department was investigating an early morning robbery on Thursday.

Police were called to West Boulevard around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Police said they found a victim near Red Lobster who told police he was walking along I-70 Drive when he was robbed. He said his personal belongings were taken, and the robber got away.

Police were later seen searching a car on Park Lawn Drive.

One person was taken into custody for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 17 News for the latest information.