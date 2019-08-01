SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Columbia police investigate early morning robbery

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 05:35 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:36 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department was investigating an early morning robbery on Thursday.

Police were called to West Boulevard around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Police said they found a victim near Red Lobster who told police he was walking along I-70 Drive when he was robbed. He said his personal belongings were taken, and the robber got away.

Police were later seen searching a car on Park Lawn Drive.

One person was taken into custody for questioning. 

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 17 News for the latest information.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Storms possible later this afternoon

    Storms possible later this afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos