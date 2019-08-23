SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia police investigating church damage

Video circulating on Twitter

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 01:58 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:58 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating property damage at a downtown church after a video started circulating on Twitter that showed a person breaking one of the church's windows.

The video appears to show a young man throwing an object from a balcony across the street through an upper-story window of the Missouri United Methodist Church. 

 

 

Columbia Police Department spokesman Steve Sapp said police took a report about the incident Wednesday but no other details were available. He said investigators have seen the tweet, which was posted on the Barstool Sports account.

Church spokeswoman Teressa Galbreth confirmed the damage and said police are investigating. 

"That video makes it a lot easier for the police," to track down a suspect, she said.

The damage was discovered Thursday morning by a church maintenance worker, she said. 

Galbreth said the church did not yet have an estimate on the repair costs, but said the church is a registered historic building, meaning replacement windows must fit specific criteria and are not easily available.

