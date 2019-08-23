Columbia police investigating church damage

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating property damage at a downtown church after a video started circulating on Twitter that showed a person breaking one of the church's windows.

The video appears to show a young man throwing an object from a balcony across the street through an upper-story window of the Missouri United Methodist Church.

Coach Odom needs to save this man a scholarship 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/ZdGythBEr4 — Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) August 22, 2019

Columbia Police Department spokesman Steve Sapp said police took a report about the incident Wednesday but no other details were available. He said investigators have seen the tweet, which was posted on the Barstool Sports account.

Church spokeswoman Teressa Galbreth confirmed the damage and said police are investigating.

"That video makes it a lot easier for the police," to track down a suspect, she said.

The damage was discovered Thursday morning by a church maintenance worker, she said.

Galbreth said the church did not yet have an estimate on the repair costs, but said the church is a registered historic building, meaning replacement windows must fit specific criteria and are not easily available.