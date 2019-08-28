Columbia Police Department vehicles outside of Best Buy in Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

Columbia Police Department vehicles outside of Best Buy in Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting after a large police presence caused a Columbia school to go on lockdown.

CPD tweeted Tuesday night, asking the public for help to identify the suspect.

@ColumbiaPD is asking for help to identify this person. On 8/27/2019 CPD responded to a shoplifting call from a local retail store. If you recognize this person, please call 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at https://t.co/emZfFN4Xk2 to remain anonymous. Case number 2019-008924. pic.twitter.com/JrphirUTfv — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) August 28, 2019

A CPD incident report shows officers were called to the Best Buy on West Worley Street after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The same report shows two men were seen running from the store.

Officers said Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School was notified about the incident due to the proximity of the school to the store. Reports show the school went on lockdown at 4 p.m. and called it off at 4:21 p.m. According to police, no teachers or students were in immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CPD at 573-874-7652.