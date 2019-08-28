Shoplifting prompts Columbia school lockdown
Officers looking for man accused of shoplifting
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting after a large police presence caused a Columbia school to go on lockdown.
CPD tweeted Tuesday night, asking the public for help to identify the suspect.
A CPD incident report shows officers were called to the Best Buy on West Worley Street after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The same report shows two men were seen running from the store.
Officers said Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School was notified about the incident due to the proximity of the school to the store. Reports show the school went on lockdown at 4 p.m. and called it off at 4:21 p.m. According to police, no teachers or students were in immediate danger.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CPD at 573-874-7652.