Columbia resident could face charges after 51 animals removed from home

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia resident could face charges after 51 animals were taken from a residence Wednesday.

According to a city Animal Control spokesman, the animals were taken to the Central Missouri Humane Society, which cannot accept anymore cats.

The spokesman said animal control was notified about possible animal abuse Aug. 1. A citizen allegedly told animal control some cats inside the residence looked unhealthy.

Specialists with the city visited the residence at the 2900 block of East Henley Drive a day later. Allegedly, the workers spoke with the homeowner who said only some of the pets belonged to them and the rest were family members'.

Animal control workers advised the resident to remove some animals from the property and have vaccination and city licenses for each of the pets by Aug. 19.

Investigators with the city could not find vaccination records or pet licenses for any animals at the address. Members with the city visited the residence again Monday to find even more animals at the property, the records requested were not available.

Animal control applied for and was granted a search warrant on suspicion of animal abuse and neglect, in addition to being in violation of multiple city ordinances. Wednesday, animal control along with Columbia officers and firefighters served the warrant.

Crews removed 47 cats, three dogs and two birds from the home. Animal control says the condition of the animals ranges from good to at least one pet with open wounds.

The animals were taken to the humane society. The move prompted the nonprofit to stop taking in cats until further notice.

A spokeswoman with the humane society is calling for residents to adopt or foster the animals to free up room at the center. The nonprofit needs cat litter, newspaper and monetary donations to purchase more cat food.