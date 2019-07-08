Columbia standoff stemmed from domestic dispute

Timothy D. Rottet is arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman inside of his home on Friday, July 5, 2019.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man accused of holding a woman against her will in a Columbia home was charged on Monday.

Timothy D. Rottet, 26, of Columbia, allegedly assaulted the woman and would not let her leave the home located on Zinnia Drive on Friday.

Rottet was breaking items in the home with a hammer and threatened to kill the woman, court documents said.

When officers arrived to the scene, the entire home was in "shambles with broken property everywhere," court documents said. The Columbia SWAT and CNT were called to the scene, and Rottet surrendered after police spent multiple hours trying to talk him out of the home.

Rottet was charged with second-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing government operations. He's being held in the Boone County Jail on no bond.