Columbia teen arrested on suspicion of stealing from abandoned business

Alexander Rothman, 17, of Columbia is arrested on Wednesday, May 8 on suspicion of stealing from Jolley's Full Service.

Alexander Rothman, 17, of Columbia is arrested on Wednesday, May 8 on suspicion of stealing from Jolley's Full Service.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Columbia teen was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing from an abandoned Boone County business.

Alexander S. Rothman allegedly set off motion sensing cameras inside of Jolley's Full Service. The caller was able to describe what the person looked like through photos that were sent to her phone.

A deputy went to the area of the business at 5711 Highway 763 and found the teen leaving the building. The Boone County Sheriff's office said Rothman admitted to entering the business through an already broken window and stealing auto parts valued at $200.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the business owner.

Rothman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and stealing. He was taken to the Boone County Jail and is being held on a $4,500 bond.