Community college warns students and staff of escaped inmate

Shannon Dewayne Watts, 34.

SEDALIA, Mo. - A community college in mid-Missouri warned students and staff Monday about a recent sighting of an escaped inmate.

State Fair Community College in Sedalia said the Pettis County Sheriff's Office reported Shannon D. Watts, 34, was last seen at the Missouri State Fairgrounds on Sunday.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said Watts was in prison for burglary, forgery, drug possession, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash and illegal possession of a gun. He walked away from a work site at the fair at 12:45 a.m. Monday, the department said in a news release.

The state fair ended in Sedalia on Sunday. Supervised inmates perform maintenance and other work each year, the department said.

According to deputies, Watts was wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.

Students and staff are asked to watch out for Watts, lock their vehicles and to secure their possessions.

Deputies described Watts as 6 feet tall, white with brown hair and eyeglasses. Watts was jailed at Tipton Correctional Center, about 25 miles (40.23 km) east of Sedalia and has been in prison since July 2015.

Anyone who sees Watts shouldn't approach him and should call 911.