Cooper County crash turns in to drug bust

Troopers find cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 12:03 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 12:09 PM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated cocaine, one pound of psychedelic mushrooms and 12 pounds of marijuana after a crash in Cooper County on Monday.

A pickup truck overturned on Interstate 70 at mile marker 94.8. There were no injuries in the crash, according to the MSHP. 

 

The truck veered into the left lane to avoid another vehicle but went off the road in the process, according to the crash report. The 21-year-old driver, Daniel Hinton,  overcorrected, and the truck overturned off of the right side of the road.

 Hinton and a 17-year-old passenger were arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. ABC 17 News will report the name of the 17-year-old suspect once charges are filed.

