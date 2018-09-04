Cooper County crash turns in to drug bust

Source: MSHP Troop F

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated cocaine, one pound of psychedelic mushrooms and 12 pounds of marijuana after a crash in Cooper County on Monday.

A pickup truck overturned on Interstate 70 at mile marker 94.8. There were no injuries in the crash, according to the MSHP.

Yesterday, troopers worked a crash where a pickup truck overturned on I-70 at the 94.8mm in Cooper Co. Luckily, there were no serious injuries. Unluckily, there was cocaine, a pound of mushrooms & 12 lbs of marijuana in the truck. pic.twitter.com/pBLI0UNIrF — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 4, 2018

The truck veered into the left lane to avoid another vehicle but went off the road in the process, according to the crash report. The 21-year-old driver, Daniel Hinton, overcorrected, and the truck overturned off of the right side of the road.

Hinton and a 17-year-old passenger were arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. ABC 17 News will report the name of the 17-year-old suspect once charges are filed.