Court documents: 3 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found three pounds of marijuana and THC-infused products during a traffic stop, and two people were charged in connection with the case on Friday.

A trooper originally pulled over Tamia Watters, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, and Dajuan Noaks, 36, of Reynoldburg, Ohio, on July 13 around 11:22 p.m. on Interstate 70 in Cooper County. Watters was driving a rental car back to Ohio from Colorado and was going 74 miles per hour in a 70 zone, according to the probable cause statement.

The trooper said Watters and Noaks were "displaying signs of excessive nervousness," and the trooper asked to search the vehicle, court documents said. When Watters and Noaks denied consent to search, the trooper deployed a K9 unit, which alerted the trooper to drugs in the car.

After searching the vehicle, the trooper found three pounds of marijuana and THC-infused products, court documents said. Watters and Noaks were taken to the Cooper County Detention Center and were later released.