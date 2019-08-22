Court documents: Jefferson City man admits to making terrorist threat

Brian S. Groner , 26, of Jefferson City, is arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat after he posted a threatening comment on his Facebook page, according to police.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City man was charged on Thursday after police responded to reports of a concerning social media post.

Jefferson City police arrested Brian S. Groner, 26, of Jefferson City Wednesday, and he was charged with first-degree terrorist threat.

Groner allegedly posted comments on a public page saying he was "Your Next Mass Shooter," the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. The man was arrested after police found him at his home.

The suspect was "hostile" with authorities but admitted to "understanding the gravity of his statements on social media," according to the release.

Groner told investigators he wanted others to view his Facebook page and admitted that he studied the Columbine shooting, which killed 13 people in 1999. Groner told police he thought he could kill more people than in Columbine, court documents said.

Groner is being held in the Cole County Jail.

