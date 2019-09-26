Court documents: Naked man walks down Providence Road

Dominique D. Neighbors is arrested and charged with sexual misconduct after he allegedly walked on Providence Road while naked.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Denver, Colorado, man was arrested and charged in Columbia after he allegedly walked down Providence Road while completely naked on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Providence Road and Elm Street after they received at least eight calls reporting a naked man in the area. Police found Dominique D. Neighbors completely naked and holding his shirt and shorts in his hand, according to court documents.

Neighbors walked from the Providence Road and Stadium Boulevard intersection to the Providence Road and Elm Street intersection while naked, court documents said.

Neighbors was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.

He is in the Boone County Jail on a $10,000 bond.