Court documents: One child at playground where Columbia chase ended

A Boone Hospital Center ambulance leaves the Columbia Country Club after someone was injured in connection with a police incident on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - At least one child was at the playground where Columbia police officers were chasing a suspect, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The Columbia Police Department arrested 26-year-old Lamont W. Boone in connection with the chase on Old 63 near Amelia Street on Tuesday afternoon.

An officer noticed a vehicle without a front license plate and tried to pull the car over, court documents said. The vehicle, which was driven by Boone, fled the area while the officer tried to make the stop.

Boone then allegedly drove the vehicle near an apartment complex and went off of the road onto a playground, traveling over a retaining wall and almost hitting a jungle gym, court documents said. There was at least one child within 25 feet of where Boone stopped the vehicle, court documents said.

Boone got out of the vehicle and ran from Lakewood Apartments No person was hit, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers found a stolen handgun in Boone's car, court documents said.

Boone was arrested and charged with unlawful possesion of a firearm, stealing a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Boone County Jail on no bond.