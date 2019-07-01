Court documents reveal details of hospital weapons offense

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who was accused of having a weapon at Women's and Children's Hospital allegedly concealed the weapon in a fanny pack, according court documents that became available on Monday.

The University of Missouri Police Department responded to a person with a gun at the hospital at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday. After reviewing security footage, police saw Antwane Grant Jr. and another person, identified as R.W., standing in front of the main entrance of the hospital, court documents said.

The footage showed Grant wearing a fanny pack and showed him unzip the fanny pack and hand the other person a black handgun. Grant then walked into the hospital while wearing the fanny pack, court documents said.

Grant later told police in an interview that he had two handguns in the fanny pack while in the hospital and gave the other person in the footage one of the guns, court documents said.

Grant was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Grant was previously convicted of a felony and not legally allowed to possess a gun.

In January, Grant was accused of accidentally shooting and killing 22-year-old Tavious Grant.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Antwane Grant had asked to see Tavious Grant's gun and the gun went off as he was handing it back.

There were no shots fired, and there were no injuries reported in the Women's and Children's Hospital incident.

According a news release, a juvenile was also arrested and sent to the Juvenile Justice Facility.