Court documents reveal possible motive in Jefferson City man's death

Aaron M. Irwin is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the murder of a Jefferson City man.

MONITEAU, Mo. - The man accused of killing a Jefferson City man in 2014 might have had a motive, according to court documents filed last week.

Aaron M. Irwin was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Cody Thirlwall. A hunter found Thirlwall's body near Enon in Moniteau County in August 2014. He was 32 years old at the time of his death.

Irwin allegedly had an argument with Thirlwall before the killing. Irwin was in jail for another offense, and Thirlwall was supposed to post Irwin's bail with money from a family member, according to court documents. Thirlwall used the money for something else, and Irwin told witnesses that he was going to put Thirlwall "in a ditch" for not bailing him out, court documents said.

Irwin admitted to a witness that he lured Thirlwall to the location and "slit his throat," court documents said.

Irwin and Thirlwall had arguments over other issues as well, including narcotics purchases and other crimes, court documents said.

Irwin is currently incarcerated with the Missouri Department of Corrections for a burglary charge.