Court documents: Two men rob Vichy Wye restaurant

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - The Maries County prosecuting attorney has charged a Phelps County man with the armed robbery of the Vichy Wye restaurant.

Authorities released a graphic surveillance video showing the robbers manhandling two employees.

The surveillance footage showed two men walk into the back door of the restaurant on July 7. Employees told police the back door was usually locked but was open that night because they were changing out mop water, court documents said.

The first man, who has not been identified by police, was wearing a black beanie, orange face mask, green shirt, orange shorts, white and black striped tennis shoes and orange gloves. He was also armed with a gun, court documents said.

Benjamin Tolliver, 30, of Newburg, was the second person in the surveillance video, documents said.

The first person shot off the gun, and a worker was hit in the leg by a bullet fragment. He then went to the cash register and took $28 as well as the worker’s wallet, shoes and cell phone, court documents said.

Tolliver was charged in Maries County with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, stealing and first-degree burglary. Tolliver has been in the Phelps County Jail since July 9 on unrelated charges of vehicle theft, property damage and stealing.

Investigators continue to follow up on leads in the restaurant robbery, according to the sheriff's office.