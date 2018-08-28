Deputies investigating after guns fired in Demaret area

Demaret Drive Shooting Investigation

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Boone County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after one or more people fired guns near Demaret and Snead drives east of Columbia.

Sheriff’s department Det. Tom O’Sullivan said no one was hit by bullets. He said there was an altercation between several people and at some point, guns were pulled and rounds were fired. A car then took off and people in the area ran on foot.

Deputies on Demaret also confirmed there was an active crime scene and an ABC 17 photographer saw several evidence markers along with four sheriff’s department vehicles.

ABC 17 News looked into crime on Snead and Demaret drives. According to records with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, deputies have been called to that area every month since the first of the year.