Deputies: Mother grew marijuana near her child's bed

Brenda Fant

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Prosecutors charged a Boone County woman Wednesday with child endangerment after deputies say they found evidence that marijuana had been growing near her child's bed.

Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested Brenda Fant, 59, of Hartsburg after they were sent to a trespassing report in the 800 block of West Route M at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a probable cause statement.

Fant told deputies she was growing a few marijuana plants, but said she had tossed them in the woods, Boone County sheriff's Deputy Cody Hall wrote in the statement. She later told deputies she placed them in the shed near the front of the residence and deputies found the plants there, Hall wrote.

Fant's boyfriend, with whom she had been arguing, showed deputies a video that he claimed showed Fant moving the plants, according to the statement.

The deputies found the marijuana growing area was separated from Fant's 10-year-old son's sleeping area with a hanging blanket inside an empty door frame, Hall wrote.

Fant was charged with growing marijuana and child endangerment, both felonies.

Fant posted bond Wednesday. Initial arraignment was held Wednesday and another court date is set for later this month.