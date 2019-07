Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office wants the community's help to find a stolen pickup truck.

Deputies said the truck was stolen July 7 from Highway FF, just southwest of the Stover area.

According to a Facebook post by deputies, the pickup has been involved in at least two burglaries since it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 573-378-5481.