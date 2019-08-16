Deputy, Missouri trooper shot in rural southern Missouri

VAN BUREN, Mo. - Two law enforcement officers are recovering after being shot while serving an eviction notice in a rural area of southern Missouri.

The shooting led to a standoff that continued into late Friday afternoon, several hours after the shooting.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson says two troopers and a Carter County deputy were approaching the front porch of a home just before 10 a.m. when someone inside opened fire. The deputy was hit in the leg, groin and chest. One of the troopers was shot in the shoulder and struck in his bulletproof vest. The second trooper wasn't hit and pulled the deputy to safety.

The injured trooper was treated and released at a hospital in Poplar Bluff. The deputy was flown to St. Louis, but his injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

