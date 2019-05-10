Documents: Bystander attempts to wrestle gun from escaped inmate

Sadonna Staton

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. - A bystander attempted to wrestle a gun out of the hands of an escaped inmate on Wednesday after the inmate allegedly shot off a gun and stole a Chariton County Sheriff's vehicle.

According to court documents released Thursday, a deputy was transporting Sadonna M. Staton in Randolph County, west of Moberly, when Staton slipped out of handcuffs and took one of the deputy's guns. She allegedly fired a round from the rifle, and the deputy pulled over to try to gain control of the situation.

Another driver in the area saw the deputy struggling and stopped to help the deputy try to get control of the gun. The man tried to get control of the gun, and he told police he heard Staton say she was going to kill him and the deputy, court documents said.

Staton fired another round as the man tried to wrestle the gun from her. Staton then allegedly moved into the driver's side of the patrol vehicle and began to drive away, running over the deputy's foot in the process.

Staton drove a little over a mile and then ran into a stop sign and a fence, court documents said. She then got out of the vehicle and tried to run before authorities were able to catch her.

The bystander suffered minor injuries, court documents said.

Staton was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action escaping from custody with a deadly weapon, first-degree robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle.