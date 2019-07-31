Documents: Deputies find dead dog in freezer during disturbance call

Kari R. Murdock is arrested and charged on Monday, July 29 after she was accused of abuse or neglect of a child.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Boone County woman was arrested and charged on Monday night after a deputy responded to her home for a child abuse call and found poor living conditions and a dead dog in her freezer.

The Boone County Sheriff's deputy originally responded to the apartment in the 800 block of Demaret Drive on Monday for a call of a disturbance between Keith Taylor and Kari Murdock. Taylor told deputies he reported the disturbance because he was concerned for his son's living condition's in Murdock's apartment, court documents said.

When the deputy entered the home, they said they could smell feces, and the entire home was cluttered with clothes, trash and spoiled food, court documents said. The ground was covered in dirt and trash, and there were maggots on part of the carpet. The kitchen sink was filled with dirty dishes and expired meat, court documents said.

The deputy opened the freezer and found a dead dog inside. according to court documents.

Murdock was arrested and charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child. She is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $500 bond.