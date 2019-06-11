Drug charges filed in Callaway County after marijuana bust

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - The Callaway County Prosecutor's Office filed charges after the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a drug bust.

Antonio M. Jones, 25, Tristan C. Nunnery, 22, and Kendrick K. Woodrup, 25, all of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were taken into custody around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said 11.5 pounds of marijuana and 7.5 pounds of THC infused liquid were recovered.

Jones, Nunnery and Woodrup are each charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors have also charged Woodrup with one misdemeanor count of following another vehicle too closely.