Drugs, stolen guns found by police during search of Boonville home

Johnathan Todd, 30, of Boonville . Courtesy: Cooper County Jail.

BOONVILLE, Mo. - The Cooper County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against a man after police said drugs and stolen guns were found in his home.

Johnathan C. Todd, 30, of Boonville, was arrested by police around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1100 block of 6th Street.

During their search of the home, police found dozens of prescriptions pills, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two pistols reported stolen from Columbia, according to a probable cause statement.

Todd is charged in Cooper County with five felony counts of drug possession, two felony counts of stealing a firearm and two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon.