Eldon toddler found dead after falling through floor

Mark and Jamie Mitchell are chraged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after their 2-year-old is found dead on Dec. 20, 2018

ELDON, Mo. - Two people were charged on Wednesday after their 2-year-old daughter was found dead when she allegedly fell through a hole in the floor of their home on S. Walnut Street in Eldon.

According to court documents, Mark and Jamie Mitchell allegedly consumed marijuana and alcohol on Dec. 19. That same night, Mark's foot went through the bathroom floor of the home while he was getting prepared for work the following day, court documents said.

Mark told police he woke up on the morning of Dec. 20 and found his daughter to be missing. Mark and Jamie then allegedly began looking for the child and called police. Once police arrived at the home, Mark continued searching for the child and found her in a crawl space located under the house, court documents said. Mark handed the child to the officer through the hole in the bathroom floor. Medical personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Mark and Jamie were both charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

