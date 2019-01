Northland Drive and Argyle Road, Columbia, Mo. [ABC 17 News]

Northland Drive and Argyle Road, Columbia, Mo. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police found evidence that several gunshots were fired Thursday afternoon in north Columbia.

Columbia Police Department officers at the scene said they found six shell casings in the 3900 block of Northland Drive.

Police reported no injuries in connection with the shooting.