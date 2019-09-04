Fayette man accused of making threats at high school football game

Noel Parkins is arrested and charged after he allegedly made threats at a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

FAYETTE, Mo. - A Fayette man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened people at a Fayette High School football game on Friday.

Noel O. Parkins allegedly went to the game because he said his son's friend called him saying he was being pinned down, according to court documents. Parkins told the Fayette Police Department that he went to the game and spoke with some people before leaving with his son, court documents said.

However, a witness told police that Parkins came to the fence at the field and started yelling at the children and pulled out a knife and threatened them with it. The witness also told police Parkins threatened to take his gun out and shoot the children, court documents said.

Another witness told police the football game stopped when Parkins was there, and he heard Parkins say that he would be back with a gun, court documents said.

Police were able to find Parkins later that evening at the intersection of Lucky Street and Cleveland Street. He was taken into custody and charged.

Parkins was charged with first-degree terrorist threat, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He's set to have a bond reduction hearing next week.