Crime

Former Columbia police chief charged with DWI

Posted: May 16, 2019 12:10 PM CDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 08:27 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia municipal prosecutor's office filed charges against the former Columbia chief of police Thursday. 

Ken Burton is being charged for driving while intoxicated and failure to stop for a red light, according to documents from the prosecutor's office.

Burton was arrested by police officers around 8:20 p.m. May 2 near McBaine Avenue and Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 

Police released Burton at the scene on a municipal summons.

Burton resigned from the Columbia Police Department in December.

The charges are still awaiting review with the municipal court. 

