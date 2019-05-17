Former Columbia police chief charged with DWI

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia municipal prosecutor's office filed charges against the former Columbia chief of police Thursday.

Ken Burton is being charged for driving while intoxicated and failure to stop for a red light, according to documents from the prosecutor's office.

Burton was arrested by police officers around 8:20 p.m. May 2 near McBaine Avenue and Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police released Burton at the scene on a municipal summons.

Burton resigned from the Columbia Police Department in December.

The charges are still awaiting review with the municipal court.

