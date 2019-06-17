SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Former CPD officer pleads guilty to drug charges

Sentencing set for next month

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 02:16 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 02:16 PM CDT

A former Columbia Police Department officer pleaded guilty to drug charges last week. 

Gamal Castile was indicted in 2018 for drug distribution, drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was accused of selling steroids in 2016. 

Castile worked for CPD and was one of the first police officers to serve in the Community Outreach Unit, focusing on the central city neighborhood.

Castile pleaded guilty on June 10 to two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to online court filings. Castile's sentencing is set for next month. 

